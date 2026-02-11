Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A AH-64 Apache Helicopter assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division prepares to land for refueling operations at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Feb. 14, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations, improving readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaleb Lampkin)