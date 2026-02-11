Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, refuels an AH-64 Apache helicopter at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Feb. 14, 2026. JMRC’s Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaleb Lampkin)