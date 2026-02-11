(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 3 of 5]

    Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kaleb Lampkin 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, refuels an AH-64 Apache helicopter at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Feb. 14, 2026. The Continuous Transformation Initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaleb Lampkin)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 08:40
    Photo ID: 9523008
    VIRIN: 260214-A-PS890-1173
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kaleb Lampkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether, JMRC, 7ATC, EUCOM, TrainToWin

