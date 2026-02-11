Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, refuels an AH-64 Apache helicopter at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Feb. 14, 2026. The Continuous Transformation Initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaleb Lampkin)