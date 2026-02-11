Combined Resolve 26-05

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, land an AH-64 Apache helicopter at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Feb. 14, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations, improving readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaleb Lampkin)
