    Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 1 of 5]

    Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kaleb Lampkin 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, land an AH-64 Apache helicopter at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Feb. 14, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations, improving readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaleb Lampkin)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 08:40
    Photo ID: 9523006
    VIRIN: 260214-A-PS890-1060
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kaleb Lampkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CombinedResolve StrongerTogether JMRC 7ATC EUCOM TrainToWin
    CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether, JMRC, EUCOM, TrainToWin

