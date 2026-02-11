Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, command senior enlisted leader of I Marine Expeditionary Force, delivers closing remarks for the Lethality Through Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I MEF to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)