(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2 [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, delivers closing remarks for the Lethality Through Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I MEF to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 19:58
    Photo ID: 9522078
    VIRIN: 260212-M-VO268-1610
    Resolution: 5718x3812
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2
    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery