    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2 [Image 1 of 9]

    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, virtually speaks to the participants of the Lethality Through Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I Marine Expeditionary Force to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    This work, Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership, Camp Pendleton, NCOs, MCA, I MEF, Readiness

