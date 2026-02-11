(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2 [Image 5 of 9]

    Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Escobar, command senior enlisted leader of 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, delivers remarks as a keynote speaker of the Lethality Through Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I Marine Expeditionary Force to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 20:01
    Photo ID: 9522075
    VIRIN: 260212-M-VO268-1438
    Resolution: 5559x3706
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership, Camp Pendleton, NCOs, MCA, I MEF, Readiness

