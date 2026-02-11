Lethality Through Leadership Seminar Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Escobar, command senior enlisted leader of 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, delivers remarks as a keynote speaker of the Lethality Through Leadership Seminar at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 12, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I Marine Expeditionary Force to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)