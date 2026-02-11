An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing takes off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 10, 2026. The pilots flew a night mission supporting Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a large-scale combat training exercise designed to provide realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment, replicating warfare scenarios warfighters may face in conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 09:32
|Photo ID:
|9521090
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-WQ860-1466
|Resolution:
|4398x2926
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
This work, F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS