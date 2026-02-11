F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Malone, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a Red Flag-Nellis 26-1 night sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 9, 2026. Hundreds of Airmen from the 325th Fighter Wing travelled to Nellis in support of the training exercise working alongside joint and coalition partners to enhance warfighting skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)