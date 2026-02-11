F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare for a night sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 9, 2026. The 325th FW travelled to Nevada for Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a large-scale combat training exercise involving thousands of personnel, including joint and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)