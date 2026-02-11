U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare for a night sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 9, 2026. The 325th FW travelled to Nevada for Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a large-scale combat training exercise involving thousands of personnel, including joint and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 09:32
|Photo ID:
|9521079
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-WQ860-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.