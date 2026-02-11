(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1 [Image 1 of 6]

    F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare for a night sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 9, 2026. The 325th FW travelled to Nevada for Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a large-scale combat training exercise involving thousands of personnel, including joint and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 09:32
    Photo ID: 9521079
    VIRIN: 260209-F-WQ860-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    maintainers
    F-35A Lightning II
    325th Fighter Wing
    Red Flag-Nellis
    aircraft

