    F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dante Myrick, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-35A Lightning II for a night sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 10, 2026. The flight was part of Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a large-scale combat training exercise designed to provide realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment, replicating warfare scenarios warfighters may face in conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

