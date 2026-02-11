F-35s fly night ops for RF-N 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dante Myrick, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-35A Lightning II for a night sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 10, 2026. The flight was part of Red Flag-Nellis 26-1, a large-scale combat training exercise designed to provide realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment, replicating warfare scenarios warfighters may face in conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)