Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command

Adm. Bill Houston, director of Naval Reactors, presents an award to Capt. James Diefenderfer, the outgoing commanding officer, during a Change of Command ceremony at Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Ballston Spa, Feb. 12, 2026.



NPTU Ballston Spa, has the responsibility of training and qualifying enlisted and officer Sailors, as well as Naval Nuclear Laboratory civilians, to operate and maintain nuclear power plants onboard the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers and submarines.