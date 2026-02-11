Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Le Andra Kissinger relieves Capt. James Diefenderfer as commanding officer of Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Ballston Spa during a Change of Command ceremony, Feb. 12, 2026.



NPTU Ballston Spa, has the responsibility of training and qualifying enlisted and officer Sailors, as well as Naval Nuclear Laboratory civilians, to operate and maintain nuclear power plants onboard the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers and submarines.