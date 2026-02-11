Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Le Andra Kissinger relieves Capt. James Diefenderfer as commanding officer of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Le Andra Kissinger relieves Capt. James Diefenderfer as commanding officer of Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Ballston Spa during a Change of Command ceremony, Feb. 12, 2026. NPTU Ballston Spa, has the responsibility of training and qualifying enlisted and officer Sailors, as well as Naval Nuclear Laboratory civilians, to operate and maintain nuclear power plants onboard the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers and submarines. see less | View Image Page

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. – Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Ballston Spa, responsible for training nuclear operators for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, held a change of command Feb. 12, 2026. Capt. Le Andra Kissinger relieved Capt. James Diefenderfer as commanding officer.



Diefenderfer, a native of Bear, Delaware, and a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, assumed command of NPTU Ballston Spa in September 2021. His leadership was instrumental in the command commencing its Student Training and Certification Mission after a 7.5-year hiatus. This crucial return to mission was enabled by the completion of the Submarine 8th generation General Electric, S8G,prototype refueling overhaul, and the defueling of the MARF prototype.



Under his command, the unit was successfully certified for student training and immediately graduated three separate training classes on time, certifying over 200 new nuclear operators for the fleet. He was most proud of "the pride and care that everyone brings to work every day providing a relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering Nuclear Propulsion Plants and trained Nuclear Operators to our Fleet."



The Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Adm. William Houston, presided over the ceremony and spoke of the command's vital role. "These accomplishments were possible because of the unique and deeply professional partnership between Navy Sailors and Naval Nuclear Laboratory civilians," said Houston. "Every day, operators, maintainers, engineers, and instructors work side by side in an environment that demands technical rigor, mutual trust, and shared ownership of outcomes."



Houston also spoke to the outgoing commander's deep ties to the command. “James understands that partnership at a personal level. He trained here as a student, served here as an instructor, and was trained by civilians who are still working at this site today... That continuity of expertise and respect across generations is one of the defining strengths of this command," said Houston.



During his distinguished years of service, Diefenderfer has served in a variety of afloat and ashore assignments. His sea tours include duties aboard USS Chosin (CG 65), USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). He commanded USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Ashore, he has served on the OPNAV staff, U.S. Northern Command staff, and previously served at NPTU Ballston Spa as a Shift Engineer instructor.



In his farewell message, Diefenderfer told the crew, "I implore you to never forget that we are sending Sailors to the fleet that will sail over the horizon and be required to take on the challenge in front of them. Train them excellently and relentlessly, and I hope to see you in the Fleet again soon underway on Nuclear Power."



Kissinger, a native of Los Alamos, New Mexico, is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and received her commission through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. She arrives at NPTU Ballston Spa after her tour as the Plank Owner Commanding Officer of USS Beloit (LCS 29). Of her previous command, she said, "I learned how to successfully integrate civilian and military leadership into a common goal... That tour, along with other leadership tours, helped provide the tools needed to lead this amazing team here at NPTU."



Her sea tours also include serving as executive officer aboard USS Philippine Sea (CG 58). Ashore, she has served as the Deputy Officer in Charge for the Mobile Training Team at Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and as a Readiness Control Officer Instructor for the Littoral Training Facility in Mayport, Florida.



"The foundation of nuclear operators is principal based and includes high levels of ownership," said Kissinger. "I am excited to work with these incredible minds as we move from a year of change to establishing a battle rhythm that produces top-notch, fleet ready Sailors."



The Nuclear Power Training Unit, Ballston Spa, has the responsibility of training and qualifying enlisted and officer Sailors, as well as Naval Nuclear Laboratory civilians, to operate and maintain nuclear power plants onboard the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers and submarines. This critical role ensures that the Navy's nuclear-powered fleet is ready to fight, as aircraft carriers and submarines cannot execute their missions without these highly trained operators.