(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command

    BALLSTON SPA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    Adm. Bill Houston, director of Naval Reactors, speaks during a Change of Command ceremony at Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Ballston Spa, Feb. 12, 2026.

    NPTU Ballston Spa, has the responsibility of training and qualifying enlisted and officer Sailors, as well as Naval Nuclear Laboratory civilians, to operate and maintain nuclear power plants onboard the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers and submarines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 09:31
    Photo ID: 9521075
    VIRIN: 260212-N-N0160-9195
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: BALLSTON SPA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command
    Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command
    Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nuclear Power Training Unit Ballston Spa Conducts Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ballston Spa
    Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
    NPTU
    Change of Command
    Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery