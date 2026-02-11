(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC [Image 1 of 11]

    11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, drags his ruck through snow after a lowlight airborne insertion as the opposing force during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 on Husky Drop Zone at Yukon Training Area, Alaska Feb. 11, 2025. Arctic Angels descended into the frozen terrain to replicate a thinking, adaptive threat, forcing rotational training units to fight for every movement across Alaska’s unforgiving battlefield while reinforcing the division’s focus on Arctic lethality and expeditionary readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 00:11
    Photo ID: 9520851
    VIRIN: 260212-A-ED188-1059
    Resolution: 2832x4240
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS

    nighttime operations
    11th Airborne Division
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels
    Airborne
    Alaska

