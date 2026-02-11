11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, executed a tactical airborne insertion as the opposing force during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 on Husky Drop Zone at Yukon Training Area, Alaska Feb. 11, 2025. Arctic Angels descended into the frozen terrain to replicate a thinking, adaptive threat, forcing rotational training units to fight for every movement across Alaska’s unforgiving battlefield while reinforcing the division’s focus on Arctic lethality and expeditionary readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 00:11
|Photo ID:
|9520847
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-ED188-8482
|Resolution:
|1956x1306
|Size:
|840.96 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
