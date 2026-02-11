11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, maneuvers through the snow as the opposing force after a lowlight airborne insertion during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 on Husky Drop Zone at Yukon Training Area, Alaska Feb. 11, 2025. Arctic Angels descended into the frozen terrain to replicate a thinking, adaptive threat, forcing rotational training units to fight for every movement across Alaska’s unforgiving battlefield while reinforcing the division’s focus on Arctic lethality and expeditionary readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 00:11
|Photo ID:
|9520843
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-ED188-6805
|Resolution:
|1367x2051
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
