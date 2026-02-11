(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC [Image 2 of 11]

    11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, executed a tactical airborne insertion as the opposing force during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 on Husky Drop Zone at Yukon Training Area, Alaska Feb. 11, 2025. Arctic Angels descended into the frozen terrain to replicate a thinking, adaptive threat, forcing rotational training units to fight for every movement across Alaska’s unforgiving battlefield while reinforcing the division’s focus on Arctic lethality and expeditionary readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 00:11
    Photo ID: 9520850
    VIRIN: 260212-A-ED188-2072
    Resolution: 2913x1942
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Conducts a Lowlight Tactical Airborne Insertion During JPMRC [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nighttime operations
    11th Airborne Division
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels
    Airborne
    Alaska

