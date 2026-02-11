Members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing report to a muster zone as part of a rapid response force recall during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. During this exercise, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen issued M9 pistols and M4 carbines to the Wolf Pack, honing the 8th Fighter Wing’s capability for rapid armament and installation security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 23:35
|Photo ID:
|9520830
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-ER993-3017
|Resolution:
|5362x3575
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.