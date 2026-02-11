(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2

    Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing report to a muster zone as part of a rapid response force recall during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. During this exercise, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen issued M9 pistols and M4 carbines to the Wolf Pack, honing the 8th Fighter Wing’s capability for rapid armament and installation security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9520830
    VIRIN: 260211-F-ER993-3017
    Resolution: 5362x3575
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beverly Sentinel 26-2, readiness, ATSO, Defenders, exercise, Wolf Pack

