U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Butts, 8th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, conducts a head count during a rapid response force recall as part of exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. The 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment element worked with 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders to oversee the distribution of weapons, ensuring adherence to all procedures for arming Kunsan AB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 23:35
|Photo ID:
|9520827
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-ER993-3007
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.