    Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2 [Image 7 of 9]

    Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing report to muster zones as part of a rapid response force recall during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. The 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment element worked with 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders to oversee the distribution of weapons, ensuring adherence to all procedures for arming Kunsan AB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9520826
    VIRIN: 260211-F-ER993-3003
    Resolution: 4553x3035
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Beverly Sentinel 26-2, readiness, ATSO, Defenders, exercise, Wolf Pack

