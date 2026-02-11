Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing report to muster zones as part of a rapid response force recall during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. The 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment element worked with 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders to oversee the distribution of weapons, ensuring adherence to all procedures for arming Kunsan AB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)