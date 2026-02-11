(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2

    Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron, take part in a perimeter sweep during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. The 8th Fighter Wing honed its defensive capabilities by training to counter non-conventional drone attacks during this recent readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026
    Photo ID: 9520824
    VIRIN: 260211-F-ER993-2071
    Resolution: 4807x3846
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

