Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron, take part in a perimeter sweep during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. The 8th Fighter Wing honed its defensive capabilities by training to counter non-conventional drone attacks during this recent readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)