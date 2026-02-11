U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron, take part in a perimeter sweep during exercise Beverly Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2026. The 8th Fighter Wing honed its defensive capabilities by training to counter non-conventional drone attacks during this recent readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 23:35
|Photo ID:
|9520824
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-ER993-2071
|Resolution:
|4807x3846
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack dominates second day of exercise BEVSENT 26-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.