USSF Combat Forces Command CSEL joins Guardians for PT

U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 5th Space Warning Squadron and 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron take a group photo after physical training during a visit by U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Rozneck, U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command command senior enlisted leader, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb.12, 2026. The group PT session emphasized the importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, and instilling esprit de corps while operationalizing the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)