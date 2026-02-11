U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 5th Space Warning Squadron and 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron run to the next station during a group physical training exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb.12, 2026. The group PT session emphasized the importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, and instilling esprit de corps while operationalizing the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9520446
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-VQ804-1129
|Resolution:
|3555x2370
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSF Combat Forces Command CSEL joins Guardians for PT [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.