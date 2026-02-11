(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USSF Combat Forces Command CSEL joins Guardians for PT [Image 5 of 8]

    USSF Combat Forces Command CSEL joins Guardians for PT

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 5th Space Warning Squadron and 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron run to the next station during a group physical training exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb.12, 2026. The group PT session emphasized the importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, and instilling esprit de corps while operationalizing the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Combat Forces Command CSEL joins Guardians for PT [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    73rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
    5th Space Warning Squadron
    Osan Air Base
    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

