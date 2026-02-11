USSF Combat Forces Command CSEL joins Guardians for PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Rozneck, U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command command senior enlisted leader, speaks to Guardians after a group physical training exercise during a visit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb.12, 2026. The group PT session emphasized the importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, and instilling esprit de corps while operationalizing the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)