USSF Combat Forces Command CSEL joins Guardians for PT

U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to the 5th Space Warning Squadron and 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron run during a group physical training exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb.12, 2026. The group PT session emphasized the importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, and instilling esprit de corps while operationalizing the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)