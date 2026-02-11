Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony for the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Feb. 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9520356
|VIRIN:
|260208-Z-EU703-1101
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|286.29 KB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard’s 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Danny Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard’s 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander
No keywords found.