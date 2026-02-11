La. Guard’s 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander

Photo By Sgt. Danny Hough | Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, passes the battalion colors to Lt. Col. Steven Belford, incoming commander of the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, during a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Feb. 8, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Sgt. Danny Hough, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS —The Louisiana National Guard’s 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducted a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Baton Rouge, Feb. 8.

Lt. Col. Steven Belford assumed command of the 769th BEB from Lt. Col. Michael Bendich III during a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the battalion.

In his remarks, Friloux recognized the leadership of both officers and expressed confidence in Belford’s ability to lead the formation.

“Steven Belford, welcome to command,” said Friloux. “Your performance in the 139th was exceptional, and you’re the right person to take on the Tigators.”

Bendich concludes his tenure as battalion commander after leading the unit through multiple training cycles and readiness requirements in support of state and federal missions.

“As I stand here today, closing out this chapter as your battalion commander, I do so with pride, humility and absolute confidence in what this formation has become,” said Bendich.

Belford now assumes responsibility for the training, readiness and welfare of the Soldiers assigned to the 769th BEB as the unit continues to support missions at home and abroad.

Bendich began his military career with the 769th BEB and received his commission through the Louisiana Officer Candidate School in 2001.

Belford brings extensive leadership experience to the battalion as it maintains operational readiness and stands ready to support civil authorities when called upon.

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, the 769th BEB includes Headquarters and Headquarters Company in Baton Rouge; A Company in New Roads; B Company in Napoleonville; C and D Companies in Lafayette; and E Company in Baton Rouge.

Tracing its lineage to 1770, the battalion has a long history of service. The unit was activated for World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. More recently, the 769th mobilized in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2002, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and Operation Inherent Resolve in 2021. The battalion has also supported numerous state emergency response operations, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and major flooding across Louisiana in 2016.