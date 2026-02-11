(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    La. Guard’s 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 6]

    La. Guard’s 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Danny Hough 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, passes the battalion colors to Lt. Col. Steven Belford, incoming commander of the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, during a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Feb. 8, 2026.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard, GeauxGuard, Protect What Matters, LANG

