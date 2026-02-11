La. Guard’s 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Michael Bendich III, outgoing commander of the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, during a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Feb. 8, 2026.