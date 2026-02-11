(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX [Image 1 of 3]

    Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX

    SANTA CLARA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Richard Vanvolkinburg, 10th Civil Support Team Operations Non-Commissioned Officer, poses with the National Football League Lombardi Trophy while providing support to Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Cal., Feb. 8, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9520209
    VIRIN: 260208-D-A3555-4253
    Resolution: 1440x1920
    Size: 649.06 KB
    Location: SANTA CLARA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

