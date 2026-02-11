Sgt. 1st Class Richard Vanvolkinburg, 10th Civil Support Team Operations Non-Commissioned Officer, poses with the National Football League Lombardi Trophy while providing support to Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Cal., Feb. 8, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 16:22
|Photo ID:
|9520209
|VIRIN:
|260208-D-A3555-4253
|Resolution:
|1440x1920
|Size:
|649.06 KB
|Location:
|SANTA CLARA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX
No keywords found.