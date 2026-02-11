Date Taken: 02.08.2026 Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:22 Photo ID: 9520209 VIRIN: 260208-D-A3555-4253 Resolution: 1440x1920 Size: 649.06 KB Location: SANTA CLARA, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.