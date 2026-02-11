Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Richard Vanvolkinburg, 10th Civil Support Team Operations Non-Commissioned Officer, poses with the National Football League Lombardi Trophy while providing support to Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Cal., Feb. 8, 2026. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

A six-person team from the 10th Civil Support Team (CST) supported security operations for Super Bowl LX, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi Stadium in San Francisco, CA, providing specialized chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive (CBRNE) detection and assessment capabilities in support of civil authorities during one of the nation’s largest public events.

“We have had the chance to do this mission at five Super Bowls. Our team enjoys the ability to perform this mission on one of the biggest stages,” said Maj. Ryan Dykes, commander of the 10th Civil Support Team.

Super Bowl LX drew hundreds of thousands of visitors to the bay area for the game and related events, requiring a layered, interagency security approach. As part of that effort, the 10th CST worked alongside other CSTs from across the nation, as well as local, state, and federal partners to help ensure a safe environment for fans, players, coaches, staff, and first responders. Throughout the weekend, the 10th CST coordinated closely with emergency management agencies, law enforcement and fire departments, integrating their capabilities into the broader security framework. Their efforts helped reinforce readiness, interoperability, and information-sharing among participating organizations.

"Connecting with fellow Civil Support Teams is a valuable opportunity for growth. These interactions allow for the sharing of operational knowledge while building a robust support network. More importantly, these collaborations often foster strong camaraderie and friendships, creating trusted personal bonds that enhance our ability to support each other across all locations,” said Staff Sgt. Jordan Cowart, decontamination non-commissioned officer, 10th CST.

Civil Support Teams are National Guard units trained and equipped to identify and assess potential CBRNE hazards, advise incident commanders, and support emergency response operations. During Super Bowl support missions, CSTs typically conduct pre-event and operational-period sweeps, establish baseline environmental readings, and provide near-real-time analysis should conditions change.

“It always surprises me how easily CST members from around the country are able to come together with DOE, law enforcement, and firefighters,” said 1st Sgt. Layla Oxford, senior enlisted leader, 10th CST. “We train extensively not just with ourselves but with our partners to allow us to plug into any and all efforts to establish and maintain public safety.”

The 10th CST’s participation in Super Bowl LX is part of a long-standing National Guard mission set supporting major national special security events. The 10th CST has previously supported Super Bowl 50, 52, 53, 58 and recently the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star game, 2025 FIFA World Club Cup matches, and the Seahawks Super Bowl parade that drew nearly one million visitors to the streets of Seattle in both 2014 and 2026.

“As a member of the Washington National Guard’s CST, I’ve been given incredible opportunities to serve our community, especially by helping ensure the safety and enjoyment of such a proud moment for Washington state, like the super bowl,” said Maj. Jaymar Imperial, operations officer, 10th CST.

Support to events like the Super Bowl highlights the Washington National Guard’s ability to rapidly deploy specialized forces in support of civil authorities while maintaining readiness to respond to emergencies at home and across the nation.

“As a new CST member, it was invaluable to have an opportunity. It helped me understand how we work together and I was able to foster stronger relationships for future training and future real-world missions,” said Staff Sgt. Maddeley Delamora, decontamination team member, 10th CST.