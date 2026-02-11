(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Cowart, decontamination non-commissioned officer, 10th CST with members of the California National Guard Civil Support Team, outside of Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Cal., Feb. 8, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9520199
    VIRIN: 260208-D-A3555-8494
    Resolution: 965x1235
    Size: 380.63 KB
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX
    Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX
    Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Behind the Big Game: 10th CST Supports Security at Super Bowl LX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery