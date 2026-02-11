Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Unified School District 207 Superintendent Keith Mispagel discusses proposed redistricting changes to help better distribute student populations across the post's three elementary schools during the USD 207 Board of Education meeting Jan. 27, 2026, at the district office at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The board approved the new elementary school assignment boundaries. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp