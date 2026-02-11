(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by George Marcec 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Current enrollment numbers at the three post schools are currently unbalanced, with 447 students at Bradley Elementary School, 430 at MacArthur and 271 at Eisenhower. The school district's new boundaries for the 2026-2027 school year will better distribute the post's student population among the three schools. Fort Leavenworth Lamp graphic

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9519465
    VIRIN: 260211-A-EJ357-1070
    Resolution: 1088x1080
    Size: 141.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates [Image 4 of 4], by George Marcec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates
    Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates
    Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates
    Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery