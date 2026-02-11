Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Current enrollment numbers at the three post schools are currently unbalanced, with 447 students at Bradley Elementary School, 430 at MacArthur and 271 at Eisenhower. The school district's new boundaries for the 2026-2027 school year will better distribute the post's student population among the three schools. Fort Leavenworth Lamp graphic