Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates

MacArthur Elementary School Principal Tracy Johnson and Bradley Elementary School Principal Kristin Holland thank Unified School District 207 Board of Education members Chris Evans and Jackie Williams and School Board President Myron Griswold for Board of Education Appreciation Month during the board meeting Jan. 27, 2026, at the district office at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The board members were presented with goodie boxes and notes of appreciation from students. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp