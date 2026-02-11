Fort Leavenworth school district announces redistricting, enrollment policy updates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

These maps illustrate the busing and walking boundaries for Eisenhower Elementary School, Bradley Elementary School and MacArthur Elementary School, as well as Patton Junior High School, for the 2026-2027 school year. Parents/guardians with questions are asked to call the USD 207 District Office at 913-651-7373 or e-mail questions@usd207.org for individualized support. Unified School District 207 graphics