    15th Engineer Battalion: Hammer Forge Obstacle Course [Image 20 of 20]

    15th Engineer Battalion: Hammer Forge Obstacle Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 15th Engineer Battalion, tackles a tunnel obstacle during The Hammer Forge best squad competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldier’s mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 08:35
    Photo ID: 9519197
    VIRIN: 260211-A-FT253-1186
    Resolution: 3928x2619
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 15th Engineer Battalion: Hammer Forge Obstacle Course [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    21stTSC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

