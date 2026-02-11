15th Engineer Battalion: Hammer Forge Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion, conduct flutter kicks during The Hammer Forge best squad competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldier’s mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)