15th Engineer Battalion: Hammer Forge Obstacle Course

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 15th Engineer Battalion, swings through horizontal bars at the obstacle course during The Hammer Forge best squad competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldier’s mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)