15th Engineer Battalion: Hammer Forge Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 15th Engineer Battalion, tackles a balance obstacle during The Hammer Forge best squad competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldier’s mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)