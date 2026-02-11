15th Engineer Battalion: Hammer Forge Obstacle Course

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 15th Engineer Battalion, tackles a balance obstacle during The Hammer Forge best squad competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldier’s mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 08:34
|Photo ID:
|9519193
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-FT253-1168
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
