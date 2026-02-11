USS Rafael Peralta RAS with USS Tripoli

260210-N-KW492-1306
U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), left, approaches America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) before a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 10, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
