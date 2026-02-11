USS Rafael Peralta CIWS PACFIRE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260210-N-KW492-1003

A U.S. Navy close-in weapon system is fired during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 10, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)