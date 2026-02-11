USS Rafael Peralta Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260209-N-KW492-1074 U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jaycob Lozano, from California, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, inspects the rescue hook of an MH-60R helicopter on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 9, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)