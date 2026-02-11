(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Rafael Peralta Daily Operations [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Rafael Peralta Daily Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260209-N-KW492-1038 U.S. Navy Pilot Lt. Dave Nelson, from Colorado, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, inspects the engine of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 9, 2026. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 00:03
    Photo ID: 9518795
    VIRIN: 260209-N-KW492-1038
    Resolution: 4214x4000
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter

