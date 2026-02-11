(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Kelly, a native of Dallas, Georgia, military police, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal during an award ceremony on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Feb. 6, 2026. Kelly was awarded for his outstanding performance as a physical security specialist, helping keep the installation on track to reach full operational capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brayden Daniel)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 21:40
    Photo ID: 9518715
    VIRIN: 260206-M-RA094-1037
    Resolution: 7803x5205
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz Marine awarded an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Brayden Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

