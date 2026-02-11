Camp Blaz Marine awarded an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Kelly, a native of Dallas, Georgia, military police, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal during an award ceremony on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Feb. 6, 2026. Kelly was awarded for his outstanding performance as a physical security specialist, helping keep the installation on track to reach full operational capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brayden Daniel)