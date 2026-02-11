(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Blaz Marine awarded an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Kelly, a native of Dallas, Georgia, military police

    GUAM

    02.09.2026

    Story by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam — Sgt. Daniel Kelly III, a native of Dallas, Georgia, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal during an award formation on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, recognizing his direct impact on installation security and mission readiness.

    “Sgt. Kelly’s dedication and attention to detail had a lasting impact on Camp Blaz and supported requirements at Marine Corps Installations Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Robert Schulz, the provost marshal for Camp Blaz. “His commitment to duty set the standard during a critical phase of the installation’s development.”

    Kelly received the award for his outstanding performance as a physical security specialist. He worked closely with construction and planning agencies to ensure security requirements were built into Camp Blaz’s growing infrastructure, providing critical support to leadership and helping keep the installation on track to reach full operational capability. His initiative, follow-through, and professionalism reflected the highest traditions of the Marine Corps.

    “I wasn’t doing this with the intention of getting awarded,” Kelly said. “My focus was on supporting the command and doing my job to the best of my ability."

    As the Marine Corps Service Component for Joint Region Marianas (JRM), MCBCB provides power projection capabilities from which operational forces train, deploy, redeploy, and reconstitute; while providing support to tenant organizations, military personnel, and their families. MCBCB operates a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the Fleet Marine Force (FMF) and the missions of other tenant commands. MCBCB provides training venues, facilities, services, and support that meets the Marine Corps’ future combat requirements and is responsive to the needs of Marines, Sailors, and their families.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 21:57
