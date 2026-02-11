Camp Blaz Marine awarded an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Photo By Cpl. Brayden Daniel | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Kelly, a native of Dallas, Georgia, military police, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, stands at attention during an award ceremony on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Feb. 6, 2026. Kelly was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal for his outstanding performance as a physical security specialist, helping keep the installation on track to reach full operational capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brayden Daniel) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam — Sgt. Daniel Kelly III, a native of Dallas, Georgia, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal during an award formation on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, recognizing his direct impact on installation security and mission readiness.

“Sgt. Kelly’s dedication and attention to detail had a lasting impact on Camp Blaz and supported requirements at Marine Corps Installations Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Robert Schulz, the provost marshal for Camp Blaz. “His commitment to duty set the standard during a critical phase of the installation’s development.”

Kelly received the award for his outstanding performance as a physical security specialist. He worked closely with construction and planning agencies to ensure security requirements were built into Camp Blaz’s growing infrastructure, providing critical support to leadership and helping keep the installation on track to reach full operational capability. His initiative, follow-through, and professionalism reflected the highest traditions of the Marine Corps.

“I wasn’t doing this with the intention of getting awarded,” Kelly said. “My focus was on supporting the command and doing my job to the best of my ability."

