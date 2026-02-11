Camp Blaz Marine awarded an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Charles Hardesty, provost sergeant, Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, reads a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medal citation during an award ceremony on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Feb. 6, 2026. Sgt. Daniel Kelly, military police, PMO, MCB Camp Blaz, and a Dallas, Georgia native, was awarded for his outstanding performance as a physical security specialist, helping keep the installation on track to reach full operational capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brayden Daniel)
